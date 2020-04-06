All Rise episode 20 spoilers: Emily faces a tough reality







Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see All Rise episode 20 — an installment that is going to prove to be an emotional one for Emily. She’s under a tremendous amount of stress at the moment, and because of that, we are seeing things start to fall apart.

Yet, sometimes in order to take a step forward, you have to be able to take a step back at the same time. That’s something that Emily could be coming within this upcoming episode. Lola is going to do her best in order to ensure that she gets some of the help that she needs. We just have to wait and see if this actually happens.

For some more news on the story overall, be sure to check out the full All Rise episode 20 synopsis below:

“Merrily We Ride Along” – After a near breakdown, Emily arrives at a sobering conclusion, and Lola suggests she find professional help in order to get healthy. Also, Mark finds himself in an uncomfortable position after he agrees to do a police ride-along, and Lola is faced with her own crisis after learning that Robin didn’t get the job in Los Angeles, on ALL RISE, Monday, April 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

There was a time in which we did believe that this was going to be the last episode of the season, but it’s clear that times have certainly changed over the past week. Earlier today, it was confirmed that in early May, we’re going to be seeing a “virtual” episode featuring all of the series regulars doing work remotely. It’s a chance for the show to actually depict the reality of what it’s like living within the world today — this is not something most other scripted shows have been able to do over the past few weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on All Rise, including further scoop on where things go from here

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to then also stick around for more news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







