Fear the Walking Dead season 6 promo relives Morgan’s crisis







Are you ready for Fear the Walking Dead season 6 to be here? Alas, there is still no premiere date just yet, but the latest promo below offers more reasons for excitement.

Entering the season, we know where things stand for Morgan: His life is on the line. Everything that he did in season 5 was about trying to help people, but what does he now have to show for it? Seemingly, not that much. He’s been left to seemingly die and he has to hope that someone out there can find him.

We want to believe that Lennie James’ character is going to be okay, mostly because we think that the AMC series would like to keep a certain element of familiarity here. Also, we tend to think of things like this — if Fear the Walking Dead really wanted to kill this character off, haven’t they missed already a golden opportunity in order to do it? It seems like this would have been an emotionally impactful and resonant way to wrap up his story and because they didn’t, we like to think there is more interesting stuff coming.

While we wouldn’t necessarily proclaim the most-recent season of Fear the Walking Dead to be perfect, there were a number of things we appreciated about it … just like we also think that there are a number of characters who are fascinating to watch. Alicia and Dwight remain some of our favorites among the current crop.

What do you want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

