Outlander season 7: Are at least some renewal talks underway?







Outlander season 5 is currently coming off of a weekend hiatus, so why not spend a few moments looking towards the future … the far future?

We don’t think it comes as too great of a surprise to know that there are already some conversations happening when it comes to the future of the series. It’s something that has been discussed here and there at Starz, and also by some of the producers of the shows. Now, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts has noted on Twitter (see below) that it’s never too early to start discussions on the show’s future. He comments on it in a cheeky way, but the implication is still clear that there have been some sort of talks on the show’s future.

At the moment, we do remain optimistic that there will be an Outlander season 7 renewal … though there is no precise timetable as to when it would be announced. We do think that there have been discussions on the future for a little while. Think about it like this — Roberts and the writers have been working on season 6 stories for a while. They need to know while they’re in the process of doing those scripts if they are writing for the end of the series or not. There is certainly enough story (many books, even) for the show to continue.

Our sentiment is that at some point during season 6 production (whenever that may be), we’ll hear more about a renewal. It could take longer in the event that another two-season renewal is being orchestrated. We’ve seen Starz do that before, and it makes sense for them to at least consider the idea again.

Never too early to talk about more #outlander https://t.co/Ru7cNEvFPi — Matthew B Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) April 5, 2020

