Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 10 return date: A workplace rivalry







Are you interested in checking out the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 10 return date, or more insight on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got info on all of it within!

As we start things off here, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode next week. We’ve had a good run for most of the past couple of months, but there’s a one-week occasion where we’ve gotta press pause on the playlist. The musical comedy will be back come Sunday, April 19 to continue the story. The title this time around is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Outburst,” and based on the promo below, it does seem as though a major workplace rivalry will be at the center of the story. That spreads out into everything in Zoey’s life, where all of a sudden it’s looking like nothing is really going her way.

Want some more insight on what to expect? Then check out the full episode 10 synopsis:

Zoey surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo and even Howie. Tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code. Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.

We’ve said it before, but it still bears repeating if you love this show — be sure to watch live! This is, after all, the only way to ensure that it will come back for another season. We know that there’s a lot of enthusiasm out there still for it, so hopefully that does continue to transfer over to ratings. (If you can’t check it out when it’s on, but sure to record it or stream it — every little bit helps, and there are obviously still fun corners of Zoey’s life that are worth exploring.)

