9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 promo: Can Maddie stay alive?







As we move into 9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 airing on Fox in just over one week, there are so many different questions and concerns. Most of them are revolving around Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character of Maddie based on the end of this past episode.

In what was pretty much a straight up episode-to-episode cliffhanger situation, last night’s installment of the drama series concluded with the character being a part of a hostage crisis. Sure, she’s used to helping people, but there’s a difference between doing it remotely and then having to save other people and yourself when the heat is on you. This is going to be as harrowing a story as the character is going to find and there’s no guarantee that she’s going to be able to get out of here in one piece … though we think that she’ll find a way in order to figure it out before the hour concludes. Why get rid of a character this good at this point?

If there is a good reason for optimism with Maddie at the moment, it’s simply this: The team that is around her will also help. No one person can carry this all on their own and because of that, she’ll need to call upon some others. The promo makes it seem like a few other characters are going to do their part in order to assist on the outside.

Our hope is that, obviously, we see Maddie come out of this okay … but maybe with some stronger relationships at the same time. It would be great to see something more when it comes to Maddie and Chimney, since their relationship has allowed both of them to show off a different side. It gives them a little bit of a defined personal and professional life.

