Supergirl season 5 episode 17 promo: Lex’s rise to power







It’s clear at this point that you’re going to be waiting a long time for Supergirl season 5 episode 17 to air — it’s not back until April 26. Yet, when the show does return, it will be doing so with an episode stuffed full of awesomeness. We’re talking here about “Deus Lex Machina,” one directed by Melissa Benoist and one that will give some real time to exploring this version of Lex Luthor and his history.

If you’re curious to learn more about how he came into power, this episode is going to be an opportunity to see that. This also means more opportunities to see Jon Cryer, and we’re never going to be upset about that. He’s done a good job at channeling some of the character’s inner crazy, while also being controlled, powerful, and intimidating. Lex is a multi-faceted villain and he’s reflected that quite nicely.

We know that there are a lot of specifics when it comes to Lex’s plan that will unravel over the course of the episode. One of them of course will involve his sister Lena, but another part of it will revolve around him doing whatever he can to create some division and cause Supergirl and company to be even more at odds with Leviathan.

Whatever happens within this episode is going to set the stage for all sorts of exciting stuff … but it may be stuff you have to wait a while in order to see payoff for. Like most other shows on the air right now, we’re going to be dealing with a strange, incomplete version of the original premise. Luckily in this case, we do know that there is a season 6 coming on The CW and with that in mind, there will be a chance to tie together a lot of what was crafted here.

