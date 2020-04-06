Westworld season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Exploring the world beyond







Are you ready for Westworld season 3 episode 5? There is a new episode coming up on HBO next week, and this one may be about something simple … or not. The synopsis wants you to at least believe that there’s something simple here:

Dolores and Bernard explores the world outside the park.

That’s what we have in advance, but you know that it’s going to be so much more complicated than that. This season has been a reinvention of the world beyond, and an understanding of precisely all of the various ins and outs that exist within it. There will be heartbreak, and we expect some of the new characters who we’re just getting to meet are still going to find a way to step up.

Also, we’re at the halfway point in this season … which we saw in a little more of a depressing way than as a cry for victory. (We only have eight episodes this season, down versus the typical eight that HBO releases.) There really isn’t that much more of an opportunity for new episodes now and with that, we have to cherish every single one and uncurl them slowly in our head.

Through what is left, though, we imagine that some of the central themes of the series will still remain — identity, purpose, and also humanity. Ironic that it rings so loud on a show that relies so much on the concept of automation.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Westworld now

What do you want to see when it comes to Westworld season 3 episode 5?

How do you think we’re going to be seeing things unfold? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







