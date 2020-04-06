American Idol 18: Did Arthur Gunn advance to top 20?







We know that there are some major competitors on American Idol 18, but Arthur Gunn has been a favorite of ours from the beginning. He’s a fantastic singer, and beyond that a true artist. He’s someone who has showcased interesting arrangements and stellar musicianship.

Yet, none of this is ultimately a guarantee for the top 20. Arthur still had to find a way tonight to impress the judges in Hawaii. So what did he choose to do this time around? We’ll have more on that soon…

If Arthur does move forward, we do think that Arthur is going to have a huge audience voting for him — of course, the mechanism for that very much remains to be seen. It’s rather unclear at the moment how the “live shows” are going to be handled in this present era, but there’s a good chance that they will both look and feel different than what we’ve seen on the show to date.

