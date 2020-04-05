Manifest season 2 finale spoilers: Prepare now for a cliffhanger…







The Manifest season 2 finale is coming onto NBC tomorrow night, and we think we can go ahead and send out a warning. This is not going to be a finale that ties together every single loose end under the sun. Instead, there are going to be at least a few loose threads left dangling for you to wonder about for some time. We just hope that it isn’t forever, since there is no word at the moment as to whether or not there will be another season. There may not be said verification until we get around to May.

Where we are entering the episode is simple: The life of Cal is in grave jeopardy due to his capture. Meanwhile, Zeke is also in grave danger as his death day approaches. The objective for Ben and Michaela is going to have to be taking on these personal crisis, while also still trying to figure out if there is hope for their individual futures.

In the end, it’s pretty clear that they have a lot going on here. Speaking further about this at the moment in a recent TVLine interview, here is some of what Josh Dallas had to say on the subject:

“The end of the finale is just going to be, ‘Holy s–t. Where is it going now?’ … [The finale is] going to point to where we’re going to go in season three. It’s going to tie up a certain idea about these callings and how we use them; and I think it’s also going to ask more questions.”

So basically, you’ll be left asking and/or demanding more new episodes after you check this installment out. As we wrote yesterday, one of the biggest creative challenges entering the finale is the simple one of letting Zeke live versus letting him die. If you kill him, you keep the stakes high for the other characters resolving their death-day crisis. Yet, in doing that, you also bring Michaela into a dark, miserable place … and make a number of fans sad at the same time.

In the end, the best advice we can offer is to be prepared for anything.

