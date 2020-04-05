Homeland season 8 episode 9: Did Yevgeny betray Carrie?







Tonight on Homeland season 8 episode 9, we found ourselves getting a further reminder of how complicated this show can be. Also, that Carrie Mathison has a tendency to have a few blindspots when it comes to her job. She does trust some people too much, and it certainly seems as though this was the case with Yevgeny.

Then again, how many other choices did she find herself having entering tonight’s new episode? She was in a spot where there wasn’t a lot of help for her elsewhere, and he was actually willing to help her find and understand the contents of the black box. She was actually able to track it down tonight, and in it she learned that there was no direct attack on the helicopter holding President Warner and the President of Afghanistan. It was just an accident.

Yet, this is clearly information that Yevgeny is interested in keeping under wraps, given that this is when he decided to subdue her. Keeping the nations at conflict is clearly something that he wants as a spy, so now, he’s got the upper hand and all of the information … but Carrie is also not seemingly dead. She’s still got a chance, and would you ever fully rule her out. We know that we wouldn’t.

So the next order of business is going to try and be finding a way to stop more conflict before it starts. You’ve got Jalal taking advantage of the situation, defying everyone in his path, and you have America trying their best to show action back at home. Yet, how do you serve justice within a situation where there was no attack? You end up causing a war where there was none previously, and Homeland ends with a chaotic spectacle as opposed to a hope for peace. We’d like to at least imagine there’s a chance for bluer skies down the road here.

