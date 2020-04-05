When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 8 spoilers: A tough field trip







When you get around to When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel next week, one thing will feel clear — there’s legitimate danger. There’s a storm that is brewing in Hope Valley, and it’s the sort of thing that could isolate some characters and force them to utilize most of their survival instincts.

In the end here, the big question is how Elizabeth is going to be able to help some of her students as she deals with some struggles in the woods. Meanwhile, Carson could be facing some challenges of his own. While we know that there’s been a lot of romance this season (and there will probably be a good bit more romance in the weeks ahead), this episode looks to have a different sort of style about it. It could focus on some other events and showcase an even larger array of life for some of these characters.

To get some additional insight now, remember to check out the official When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 8 synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

STUDIO CITY, CA – March 16, 2020 – An ordinary field trip and work day quickly take a dangerous turn in “Into the Woods,” when a severe windstorm hits Hope Valley in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, April 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. A dangerous windstorm puts residents of Hope Valley at risk. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) takes half the class on a field trip in the woods while Carson (Paul Greene) is the substitute teacher for the rest.

This episode is going to set the stage for whatever the endgame for this season could be. Just remember for a moment that there are only two more stories beyond this one, at least for the time being. While we remain confident that there will be a season 8 at some point down the road, we’re in a place these days where the last thing we want to do is take what we’ve got now for granted.

