Magnum PI season 2 episode 15: First promo for show’s return!







One day removed from the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, we now have the first promo via CBS for Magnum PI season 2 episode 15. With that, we have another reminder of how the show is going to keep the Friday-night legacy alive.

It’s true that the promo below doesn’t necessarily give too much away about “Say Hello to Your Past” — we know already, though, that Kumu is going to be kidnapped during the episode, and that is going to serve as a powerful kick-off for almost everything that comes after the fact. We’d tell you already to prepare yourself for an episode that is full of action, but also drama and a few intriguing reveals scattered all across the board.

We know that there is a good bit of Magnum PI season 2 left, so that could serve as a little bit of a silver lining for those of you out there who are saddened by the fact that Five-0 is gone or are continuously looking still for programming in this difficult time. These upcoming episodes should offer a smile, and we hope that we could see at least one or two familiar faces from the Five-0 world here and there. If not within this final part of season 2, then we imagine that it’s something that could be coming in a potential season 3. We’re still crossing our fingers and hoping that something more in the way of good renewal news is going to come out in the months ahead.

Oh, and the promo below is a reminder of one good thing more than anything else — the fun interplay between Magnum and Higgins. Their partnership grows stronger by the day, even if they have moments where they are delightfully dysfunctional. (If they got along all of the time, would the series be anywhere near as perfect?)

