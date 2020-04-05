The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16 return date: EP on what’s ahead







At the moment, we know that there is a good bit of uncertainty surrounding The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16. When is the show going to be coming back on the air?

For the time being, there are a few different things to know here … starting with the fact that the entirety of the episode was already filmed. The issue is not related to production, but rather having the time to add the necessary visual effects. The post-production team hasn’t been able to work on the installment; hence, why it is no longer airing next week.

Speaking via ComicBook.com in a new story, here is what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on the subject:

“We were very close to finishing 16 … We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down. So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that’s done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a color process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment, that you can’t just move into somebody’s home over night.

“We are very, very close to finishing so I think actually by the time the world is safe for people to start venturing out, probably all of the VFX will be done and then it’s just a handful of processes that they can turn around very. very quickly … We’re very hopeful that we can get it all done once everybody is back up and running.”

Our hope is that if everyone has a chance to resume normal life (or something close to it) this summer, then this means that episode 16 could premiere at some point in the coming months. We certainly wouldn’t expect it before June, though — it’s always better to err on the side of caution here. The most important thing here is that everyone stays safe and thinks about the long-term future.

In the end, remember that The Walking Dead has already been renewed for a season 11.

