Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, April 5 on HBO?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Yet again, we find ourselves asking some additional questions on the future.

As per the past few weeks, the reason for the confusion has a great deal to do with the chaotic state of the world right now. Oliver returned to the air last week for a show that was filmed from his own home, without any other crew members in the room. It was taped a day earlier than usual, with the idea being to give them ample time to piece together things after the fact. The editors and the crew, like Oliver, are all having to work remotely.

Last week’s show, despite the limitations, still ended up being rather brilliant as John pieced together a show full of information on the health crisis … but also one that featured a very explicit rat painting that Oliver offered to buy from someone who came forward with it. At the moment, there is still no specific word as to whether or not he found it … but maybe we will get an update at some point very soon.

The good news is that there is currently a new episode scheduled for tonight — odds are, it will look a great deal like what we just saw on the air last week. We’re sure that the health crisis will still dominate a certain part of the program, with a little bit of levity mixed in there. We know that there’s a real cognizance for people to have some element of escapism these days and this show could very well help to heal some people who are struggling.

We’ll be back a little bit later tonight with some more coverage of what Oliver talks about — be sure to come back for a breakdown of the best moments.

