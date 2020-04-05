The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5: Are Ruby, Gabriel done?







Next week on ITV, The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 5 is going to air — and we gotta believe that some emotional stuff is ahead. Just think for a moment about where we are in the series’ run! There are only two episodes left this spring, and that means that there are only so many more opportunities to show off stories that are simultaneously both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

So where are we entering this episode? We know that AJ found himself in some pickles, while the relationship between Gabriel and Ruby hit some bumps in the road. The presence of Aisha is causing a little more friction and questions there, and we have a feeling that this is only going to accelerate further as we get closer to the end of the season.

Are we still hopeful about the future of Ruby and Gabriel? It’s hard not to be when you consider the trajectory of this series, but we think that the writers are clearly out to create some dramatic tension. Why wouldn’t they want that? There’s probably a keen understanding that keeping people excited and engaged is the best path forward through the end of the season … and possibly a season 4 beyond that.

Of course, amidst some of the relationship drama we have within this episode, we have a feeling that there will be some medical crises front and center here. Take, for example, what’s happening with Jyoti. At the end of the episode she started to panic, and that leads to questions as to whether or not she can move forward … and if the hospital can help her. Lydia and the other characters trying to comfort her had to be among the most painful stories of the season. It’s created some tension into the hospital, especially with Lydia hitting Aisha hard at the end of the episode over why she came to the hospital in the first place.

