The Nest episode 4 spoilers: The aftermath of the prom







As we gear up for The Nest episode 4 to arrive on BBC One next week, one thing is going to be rather clear: Everything is starting to fall apart. We’re on the other side of the prom now, and there are going to be more eyes on Kaya than perhaps ever before. There are big discussions that have already been made, and now that Emily is now more aware of what has happened around her, she is going to be keen to make some decisions with her own interests in mind.

The brevity of British drama series is often both a blessing and a curse. It’s a good thing in the sense of it adding so much more in the way of stakes to every little thing in a given story. Yet, at the same time you can go the other way and claim that it is a deterrent. You get so invested and then, almost in a blink, it is gone. This could very well happen when the next new installment here airs.

Want to get a few more bits and pieces of info now about what lies ahead? Then be sure to view the full The Nest episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what’s to come:

Everyone has been left reeling from the traumatic fallout of the prom. Social workers, James (James Harkness) and Janis (Liz Ewing), are worried about Kaya (Mirren Mack), especially as she seems so emotionally disconnected.

Now Detective Carol McClelland (Kate Dickie) is aware of who Kaya is, she’s keen to reinvestigate a previously closed case.

Kaya is shocked when journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung) brings Siobhan (Shirley Henderson) in to see her. Can Kaya trust Siobhan’s motives – especially now she’s £50,000 richer?

James is doing all he can to support Kaya through this, but it soon comes to light that he has his own struggles at home. Threatened with the loss of his daughter, James will do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

The baby is in a critical state and Dan keeps vigil by her side. But Emily (Sophie Rundle) is nowhere to be seen. Devastated by the months of lies and betrayal by those closest her, Emily feels unable to trust anything but her own instincts – which lead her to make a shocking discovery.

Through this episode, we’re sure that all events are going to be set up for the finale — they really should be given that otherwise, there could be a rather rushed feeling to a send-off. The lives if characters have been forever changed already, but we somehow still feel as though more devastation could be around almost every corner.

