Legacies season 3: Could Mikael or Caroline appear?







As we look towards Legacies season 3, we know that the show is in the midst of a rather difficult place in its run. Technically, most of season 2 in earnest has aired. There are more episodes that were a part of the original order, but because of what’s going on with the current health crisis, there’s no word on when they could air. Beyond that, we can’t say at this point if they would even be considered season 2 or a part of the already-renewed season 3.

Anyway, what we know is that there is still a hope among fans for many classic characters from either The Vampire Diaries or The Originals to appear — and while nothing is official, the door does still remain open. In a new post on Twitter (during a Q&A session), executive producer Julie Plec noted that with the right story, it would be great to get Mikael back into the world. He’s certainly one of the most dangerous people within this world, and there’s almost always a way to bring people back in this world.

Meanwhile, Plec also noted that “maybe one day” there will be a chance for either Caroline or Bonnie to appear on the show. That may come down to both story and them being interested in an appearance, but the presence of Caroline within the show does remain a little bit of an oddity. Think of it like this — we’re talking here about a character who has such a familial history with both Josie and Lizzie — yet, she’s never turned up in the flesh on the series. Candice King last appeared within this franchise on The Originals back in 2018 — we like to think that the door is still open, so maybe in season 3 there can be some more conversations.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to talk a little bit more about season 3 at some point this fall … but it’s pretty darn clear at this point we’re going to be waiting for a while.

love @sebroche always — but would have to figure out the right story. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) April 4, 2020

Maybe one day!! — Julie Plec (@julieplec) April 4, 2020

