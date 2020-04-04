The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 promo: Reddington & the Alaska triangle







Come The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 on Friday night, you’re going to have a chance to venture into a very different world. We’re heading off to the Alaska Triangle, a site of many disappearances. Based on the promo below, it looks as though one Raymond Reddington could find himself vanishing, as well…

The first thing that we were curious to do was some research about the Alaska Triangle itself, given that this is not something we know all that much about beforehand. It actually covers some more ground beyond just Alaska, and there are a lot of disappearances that have happened there. It makes sense — there is a vast wilderness there and a lot of places where people can just turn up gone.

Oh, and we should also note that beyond there being a Blacklister case there, it just so happens that this is a place that holds a big piece of mythology for Agent Park’s past. We’re hoping that there is going to be a chance to learn what causes her violent impulses, and then also a chance to explore more Liz’s search for Ilya Koslov.

We’re excited to see how a show set in New York emulates Alaska … but also to move along the main stories a little bit more. Don’t get us wrong — there was a lot of fun to be had in looking into what we saw when it comes to Glen, but there are only so many episodes this season now and so many questions. It’s not just about the fact that Katarina Rostova is out there … it’s that Reddington doesn’t know that she is still alive. That’s something that has to hit the fan at some point and there will be drama that comes along with it.

