Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? A look at what’s ahead







Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we come bearing a new answer on that, but then also some further insight on the show’s season 5 future.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode of the series coming to Starz over the weekend, with the reason being that the network is running a marathon and clearly, they want to save some more episodes for a little bit later on down the road.

We do think that the producers and Starz probably felt like this past episode was an understandable spot for a break, and for a couple of different reasons. Take, for starters, the (spoiler alert) death of Murtagh in the Battle of Alamance. What happened there was a way to deliver a huge emotional shock, and now Jamie and some other characters are grieving.

When the series returns to Starz next week, it will do so with an attempt to pick up the pieces … but then also establish further what’s happened with Roger. This is a character who is going to find himself (hopefully) still alive after being hanged, but there’s no guarantee that he is going to either look or feel like himself. He’s gone through a lot, and that is just in relation to when the battle started.

Beyond just that, there’s also another question that is worth wondering, and that is the rather-simple question of precisely what’s going on with the Stephen Bonnet story. We’re sure that he is going to resurface at some point this season in terms of the Fraser’s Ridge world, and this is very much a cause for concern. We know that Bonnet is dangerous, and if Jemmy is motivating his actions on some level, it only adds to some of the drama and high stakes.

