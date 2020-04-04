Outlander notes: Caitriona Balfe, David Berry, & Tim Downie







Who is ready for a dose of Saturday Outlander notes? Even if there is not a new episode of the Starz drama airing this weekend, there is still a good bit of stuff worth looking forward to.

Let’s begin, of course, with a chance to spend some time with some cast members from the show. Tomorrow, David Berry and Tim Downie are going to join forces for what should be a rather fantastic Instagram live session, which means some opportunities to answer some questions from fans. It’s set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we’re sure there will be a lot about the aftermath of last week’s devastating episode. Also, we would love a few Lord John teases in there — he hasn’t been around a ton this season so far, but we’re sure he has a role to play still and we’ll never stop fighting for the idea of him in a spin-off show at some point down the road.

A lot of Outlander stars have done their best to be interactive through this current health crisis, whether it be via answering questions, interviews, or the recent podcast Caitriona Balfe did with Lauren Lyle. For a little bit more on that, be sure to visit the link here.

Tomorrow @TimDownie1 and David Berry are joining forces for an Instagram Live, which means we need an awesome team name for them STAT. How do we all feel about BerryDown? #Outlander pic.twitter.com/FwmkyIGhzg — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 4, 2020

For the second headline, we’ll go ahead and put a spoiler alert in the event you are behind on the show to some extent. If you want to read on, though, we have one of the better examples of some dark humor courtesy of Caitriona’s Instagram page.

If you look below, you can see a post that features Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh) and Kyle Rees (John Quincy Myers) doing their best to have some humor on set … right around the time that Murtagh’s dead body is brought to Claire and she tells Jamie there is no saving him. Because Outlander can at times be a dark and very serious show, we humagine some dark comedy here and there helps to keep everyone’s spirits up.

One of the things that did come up in the comments of Caitriona’s post is a lively discussion of what is a spoiler versus what’s not, and that’s something we’ve struggled with here and there as well. Yet, our thought tends to be this: If you don’t watch a show the night it originally airs, it sort of falls on the viewer to monitor themselves accordingly. It does stink for those internationally or people who just can’t watch something live, but it’s hard for an actor, a crew member, or a media outlet to hold onto content not know when people are going to be watching.

