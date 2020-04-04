The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4: More on Gabriel & Ruby







The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4 is arriving on ITV this weekend, and it feels like you should go ahead and expect more drama. Of course, this is drama that is going to come in a wide array of forms.

Take, for example, with the character of Aisha. Ever since her arrival, it’s been so easy to just look at the character solely through the lens of her relationship with Gabriel and the past that exists there. Yet, there is also something a little bit more underneath the surface. We’re talking here more about some drama coming between her and Lydia! That is going to be one of the things at the forefront of episode 4, though you’re also going to see some more challenges come in the direction of Gabriel and Ruby as well. Is it just that the two are not spending enough time together, or is Aisha causing a problem for the two of them? We’ll hopefully find out a little bit more information sooner rather than later.

For some more news as to what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

AJ returns to the hospital keen to impress. Aisha and Lydia come to blows managing Jyoti’s case.

Greg discovers a shocking secret that Tommy has been hiding. Ruby helps Ted track down a possible lead, while her relationship with Gabriel hits obstacles.

This episode seems to be one that is in part about secrets, and finding out what happens if they get blown wide open. Yet, the medical drama aspect is still very much there and we don’t expect that to be going anywhere in the near future either. We don’t want it to! Patients are still a big part of what makes this show run.

