Tales from the Loop season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon Prime?

For the time being, though, the good news is this: There is no evidence that the show is getting canceled at Amazon Prime just yet. Everything is currently up in the air. This is a science-fiction series like no other — mostly inspired by paintings, and one where every single episode is meant to represent something a little bit different. Tonally, this is also not meant to be even remotely close to a lot of the other science fiction that is out there. It’s more hopeful in nature and meant to make people feel at least a little more inspired. It’s trying to do something a little bit different.

We do think that there is room for another season just on the basis of all of this alone, but that doesn’t quite mean that there will be a season 2. There are a number of different things that may need to be sorted through first. Take, for example, trying to gauge what the actual audience of the show is going to be. It’s not the most well-known product on Amazon and while there may be an interest in it, it could take some time to form. The biggest thing to hope for is that a lot of viewers simply discover it over time given that they may be bored and unable to go outside and do some different things. Amazon does tend to give a lot of its series multiple chances to succeed, so we want to be hopeful.

As for how long it could take the streaming service to determine what they want the future to be here, think along the lines of a couple of months. There’s no immediate hurry, and we like to think that they will take a hard look at some of their long-term viewership data first.

