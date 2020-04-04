MacGyver season 5, Magnum PI season 3: Are renewals likely at CBS?







We know that there are a lot of people out there sad that Hawaii Five-0 is over, and understandably so. This is a show that meant a lot to a number of people out there, so there’s going to be a real interest in seeing more of it down the road.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there are any immediate plans to do something more within the franchise. (For more on that, check out our interview with Peter M. Lenkov over at this link.) Yet, we do still think there are ways to keep the spirit alive with both MacGyver and Magnum PI. Both share Peter as a producer, and both exist within that same world.

Luckily, we also think that both are likely to be coming back for additional seasons. Let’s start things off here with MacGyver — last night’s new episode ended up generating over 7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In total viewers, this gave the show its most-watched episode in more than two years! We know that there may be real-life factors that are causing ratings for many shows to be elevated right now (hope everyone out there reading is safe), but even before the past few weeks MacGyver was still having a rather impressive showing for itself this season.

Meanwhile, Magnum PI has also found a way to deliver solid numbers this season. We know that it hasn’t been on since February, but when it last aired it was actually drawing more total viewers than it did in season 1. We consider both of these shows near-locks for renewal, so you’ll have a chance to see more Friday-night fun for quite some time. With both shows, we do still think there’s a chance that some Hawaii Five-0 characters could appear here and there; we already know that Jorge Garcia will be stopping by MacGyver as Jerry a little bit later this season.

For some more news when it comes to the next MacGyver episode, be sure to head over to the link here! Meanwhile, let us know in the comments if you’d like to see both it and also Magnum PI back for more seasons! (Photo: CBS.)

