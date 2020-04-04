Deputy canceled at Fox, no season 2 coming for drama series







Fox isn’t wasting too much time making you wait for Deputy news — unfortunately, it’s not news that will please a lot of fans out there.

As first reported to Deadline, the Stephen Dorff led drama is not going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. The timing of the decision is a little bit surprising, but we can’t quite say that the news is. After all, it failed to make much of a splash in the key 18-49 ratings demographic, and clearly there wasn’t enough in DVR/streaming numbers to justify the network wanting to bring it back for more a little bit down the road.

So why not spend a little bit more time thinking about the choice to cancel the show? We think that a lot of it has to do with Fox already recognizing that they were moving on and with that, not making fans wait around until May. This is the second scripted series after Almost Family that the network has gotten rid of. They have limited programming hours to think about, and they also are trying to find their identity after the Disney deal left them more of an independent entity.

As for whether or not there is a chance that Deputy could end up finding a home elsewhere, we wouldn’t quite hold our breath on that. What’s the reason for that? Think along the lines of the show’s season 1 ratings, coupled with the fact that networks are more likely to pick up an original show than one that originally aired elsewhere. A lot of first-year shows, especially ones with this limited a run, just haven’t had a time to build up an audience yet. Alas, Deputy in that sense never really had a chance to get going — it got swallowed amidst a number of other shows and headlines over the past couple of months.

