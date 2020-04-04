The Blacklist season 7 episode 13: Is Liz hunting for Ilya Koslov?







Tonight on The Blacklist season 7 episode 13, the story focused for the most part on the hijinks of Glen “Jellybean” Carter … and then also the case of a creepy sound-oriented Blacklist named Newton Purcell.

Yet, in the closing minutes, we do think the writers gave us just enough to leave us eager and interested in just about everything that could be coming up down the road. After all, we learned that one Elizabeth Keen has already figured out what her next move is going to be after helping Katarina Rostova try and find a way to fake her own death — she’s going to be going after one Ilya Koslov.

At the conclusion of tonight’s episode, Liz paid a super-secret private investigator (one who also apparently comes highly recommended) to track down Ilya, who she’s technically already met so far this season. She doesn’t know his whereabouts, though, but we know that he is holding a lot of information that Liz could want. He seems to be more familiar with the Townsend Directive, the kill order that is out there on Katarina, than just about anyone. There’s a real sense that he could be a source of answers for much of her larger questions, especially since Liz knows from “Rassvet” that there was a time he and Katarina were close. Maybe she wants to know more about what happened and get the truth from someone who could be a little more unbiased than Reddington is (though we still think that Ilya favors Reddington at this point).

Rest assured that Ilya will be back later on this season — though it may not be next week. (Be sure to head over here to get more thoughts on the next new episode.) Instead, in episode 15 you will see Ilya dealing with some paranoia that he is being watched, something that is clearly tied to what went down with Liz’s hire tonight.

