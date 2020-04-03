Dynasty season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Is Fallon officially ‘canceled’?







Are you curious to learn a little bit about Dynasty season 3 episode 17? This is an episode entitled “She Cancelled…”, and that alone says a lot. This is where Fallon is going to find herself facing the wrath of a strong, destructive force. We’re of course talking here about the internet, which can generalize and cause problems in a way that very few other things can.

Basically, be prepared to see a story that is all about whether or not Fallon can bounce back, and then also what this reputation change is going to mean for her relationship with Liam. Let’s just say that this could be the sort of thing that leads to some trouble in paradise.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming:

IT TAKES TWO – Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested. Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Blake (Grand Show) hit a rough patch, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) finds herself in demand as the new advice guru on a popular podcast. Also starring Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood and Maddison Brown. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#317). Original air date 4/10/2020.

There’s going to be a tremendous sort of irony over the course of this episode, and we mean that mostly in the sense that Alexis is going to find herself with a great deal of popularity while Fallon flounders. This is about as relevant an episode as you’re going to see for this show, given that a lot of what transpires here is often reflected in what happens in the real world.

