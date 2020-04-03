Hawaii Five-0 season 11: Could it ever happen at CBS?







Is there a chance that we could ever see a Hawaii Five-0 season 11 on CBS in the future? We know this is a question some out there could wonder!

Of course, there is really one reason for these questions more so than any other — the demand. After all, don’t we all want to get more episodes of this show, and sooner rather than later? Well, the problem here is that tonight’s episode is the series finale and for the time being, there are no plans to continue things forward. If there was, you would have to imagine that there would be a renewal or some sort of spin-off announcement already.

The reason why the show is not moving forward has a lot to do with the status of star Alex O’Loughlin, who decided that he could not continue on the series. This was a physically demanding gig for him, and after a prior injury on the show, it felt like the right time for him to move forward. He’s given ten years of his life to this role, so we definitely understand his decision. We also understand that without McGarrett, Hawaii Five-0 would not be the same show.

There is always a chance that eventually, CBS could decide to revive this property, or there could be some sort of spin-off show. Just know this: There are no immediate plans in order to bring the show back. Magnum PI is still going to (hopefully) be around as a spiritual successor, and we would love to see some Five-0 characters eventually turn up over there in some capacity.

