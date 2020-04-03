Charmed season 2 episode 17 spoilers: A ‘Search Party’ for Harry







Charmed season 2 episode 17 carries with it the title of “Search Party,” and that does feel like the right name for what’s coming. This one isn’t that hard to describe — Harry is gone, and it’s up to some of our heroes in order to find him.

The problem, of course, comes in the execution of the plan. It’s pretty easy for the Charmed Ones to get together and say “hey, let’s save the day!” — it’s another thing altogether to be able to figure out the proper way in which to do so. There could be some twists that come along the way, and the full Charmed season 2 episode 17 synopsis suggests that one of the biggest ones could be arriving courtesy of Macy:

CHANGE OF HEART – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry (Rupert Evans); Macy comes to a stunning conclusion. Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton. Craig Shapiro directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nicki Renna (#217). Original Airdate 4/10/2020

The surprises for Macy aren’t going to stop in this episode, either — we’ll go ahead and tell you that in one upcoming episode, she’s going to learn some information from her past that could prove to be rather important. Charmed is not going to be slowing down in terms of action and drama over the next few weeks, and we think it’s worth stating now that one of the most important themes is going to be reflecting on where characters were. After all, in doing this we may be able to get a little bit more of a better sense of where they are going.

