Homeland season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Is Carrie Mathison running?







As we prepare for Homeland season 8 episode 9 on Showtime this weekend, there is another struggle involving Carrie Mathison. We’re used to being in chaotic positions with this character, and it seems like there’s some utter confusion as to precisely what she’s up to.

At the moment, though, it seems as though there is one word that can be used to best describe Saul Berenson’s state of mind: Frustration. Remember that at the end of this past episode, we saw Mandy Patinkin’s character do what he could in order to bring Carrie back in. Yet, when those with him decided to try to handcuff Carrie, she relented and then took off with Yevgeny. She blamed Saul for the whole exchange and because of that, it feels like there really are no clear lines here of trust at all. We’re in a messy, complicated situation and it doesn’t feel like there is any clear light at the end of this tunnel.

Yet, here’s a little beacon of hope for you — while Carrie may not believe Saul, it does still feel as though Saul believes in Carrie. In a new preview (watch over here) from this weekend’s new installment, you can see him make it clear to Mike that Carrie is not just running from the feds. She’s operating with a very specific plan, and that is getting the black box and trying to resolve what happened with the helicopter strike once and for all. She’s trying her best to finish up the work that Max died for — she feels a responsibility to do so given that he did care about this job so much. He stayed to try and see it through, even when he didn’t have to.

