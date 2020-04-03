Shark Tank preview: Bad Birdie, Beddley, MUVEZ, PrepWell Academy







Are you ready for the latest Shark Tank episode to arrive on ABC? Bad Birdie, Beddley, MUVEZ, and PrepWell Academy are the focus tonight. These are products that seem to be, by and large, looking at a specific industry and trying to evolve it. One of them is footwear, one is sports fashion, one is bedding, and the final one is college prep — they all have purposes and functionality, but is that going to be enough to guarantee a deal? We’ll find out tonight.

For now, though, we come bearing details! Check out the official synopsis for the episode below, and beyond that we have more details of the products themselves:

A group of entrepreneurs from Belleville, New Jersey, introduce their footwear brand dedicated to reinventing the traditional house slipper into your favorite sneaker. A former “Shark Tank” entrepreneur from San Diego, California, returns to the tank, this time pitching his online mentoring program that helps high school students and their parents navigate the college admissions process. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, helps you make your bed in a fraction of the time with her bedding product, while a golfer from Pasadena, California, provides a fresh new twist on sports fashion with his apparel line.

PrepWell Academy – The name here is in a lot of ways self-explanatory. The goal of PrepWell is working in order to ensure that students are prepared for college as early as possible — think in terms of ninth or tenth grade. This allows them to better plan for the admissions process and different skill sets that are important to managing a college environment and getting the best out of your future.

Beddley – For those of you who were frustrated with the old way of doing things when it comes to duvet covers, this product is for you! It’s a cover that is incredibly easy to use, and it doesn’t require you to do any of the hassle or duvet-stuffing that you get with a traditional duvet thanks to its zipper system.

MUVEZ – This is a slipper-sneaker hybrid brand like no other, one that is designed with both comfort and style in mind. They have a wide array of different colors, and they are even selling one in Maverick Blue. (Yes, that does make us think immediately of Mark Cuban.)

Bad Birdie – This is a fantastic name. It’s also a line of stylish golf polos that utilize a lot of different patterns that you see predominantly in men’s fashion today. The objective here seems to be finding a way to upend a sort of style that is rooted firmly in a single era, one that hasn’t been flexible to a whole lot of change over the years.

