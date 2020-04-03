Blindspot season 5 gets earlier premiere date, new timeslot







Blindspot season 5 is going to have a chance to premiere a little bit earlier than anticipated, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Today, NBC confirmed that the Jaimie Alexander drama is going to launch come Thursday, April 30 in a new timeslot at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This comes after airing recently on Friday nights, where the show will luckily steer clear of for the remainder of its run. Starting on May 7, it is going to shift forward an hour and air Thursdays at 9:00 for seemingly the remainder of the series. That will give it a chance to get solid ratings, and it should also help to buoy NBC at a time where they aren’t going to have a ton of other programming options.

For those who are interested in getting some sort of refresher, the fourth season of Blindspot concluded with a massive explosion that could have seemingly taken the lives of many of the people closest to Jane Doe. Our hope is that most found a way to survive … but even if they did, they still have their work cut out for them. Just remember for a moment that much of the remainder of the series will revolve around the team trying to find a way to clear their name and go home — they’re on the run, and they’re coming off of a rare season of scripted network TV where the chief adversary seemed to get what they wanted. Now, their backs are against the wall.

While the final season may be shorter than most others, there’s still going to be a chance to see a lot of exciting content crammed in. Be prepared for some dramatic twists and turns, and ways to see these characters pushed that we have not seen before. If you love all things Blindspot, there is a pretty good chance that you’re going to love this.

If you haven’t seen the final-season poster just yet, you can do so below!

What do you want to see on Blindspot season 5?

