The Blacklist season 7 finale date set; what this means







The Blacklist season 7 is going to be lasting on the air longer than the majority of network TV shows this spring … but that doesn’t mean that it will get to finish out filming the season.

Today, NBC confirmed via Deadline that the finale is set to air on Friday, May 15, with means that any hope that the show was going to return to work later this spring is pretty much gone. Yet, it was increasingly hard to imagine over the past few weeks that it would. We’re in the midst of a global health crisis and there are obviously more important things than rushing a production back to work.

For some more news on The Blacklist in video form, be sure to watch the latest theory on the show at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist.

What this probably means is that season 7 of The Blacklist may look and feel a little bit incomplete, but rest assured that there will be more opportunities to continue the story. There is already a season 8 renewal confirmed at NBC, and we would imagine that the writers will shift over some of their plans from the end of season 7 over to the new season. That’s just the thing that makes the most sense. Some shows may opt to go back to the drawing board and come up with totally-new stories, but we do think it makes a little bit more sense for The Blacklist to go in this direction. There is a big Katarina Rostova storyline that, more than likely, will not be tied together this season … but we’re going to be happy to have it for however long it ends up lasting. We know there’s a lot of good stuff for the series still to explore.

Hopefully through the remainder of this difficult time, the stories of Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen will still find a way to entertain you. We know that few shows are able to capture the unique still and energy that The Blacklist has.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on tonight’s new episode of The Blacklist

What do you want to see through the remainder of The Blacklist season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







