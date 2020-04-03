Riverdale season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Angry Little Town’







Curious to learn more information all about Riverdale season 4 episode 17? The first thing worth noting is that this is your musical episode! This is something that the show likes to do these days, but we’ve expressed some concern about them trying to force too many in if the story doesn’t quite fit.

Yet, we don’t get the sense that this is exactly what they are doing with their version of Hedwig and the Angry Itch. This is going to actually be a little bit more complicated than that. For some first word all about what’s coming, we simply suggest that you check out the full Riverdale season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW – After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#417). Original airdate 4/15/2020.

By the time this episode wraps, you will get to see some music, but also big costumes, humor, and also some other twists sorted in. We just don’t want to see the entire show become all about Hedwig, as great as that may be, given that we’re not going to have too many episodes after the fact. We’re dealing with a shorter season here, and it remains still to be seen just how Riverdale is going to handle that. Remember that there were plans for certain actors to leave and now, they may not have a chance to full complete their stories this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Riverdale, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Riverdale season 4 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some more news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







