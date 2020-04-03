Siren season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The path forward to Ryn’s baby







We know that Ryn’s baby is going to become a huge part of Siren season 3 in due time. We’re not there just yet, but much of the season is going to build in this direction. There are a lot of mysteries that are going to be unraveled over time, just like we’re going to dive into some different parts of characters’ lives. Take Xander, for example, who is doing whatever he can in order to explore some professional horizons.

This episode should be jam-packed with all sorts of fascinating content, and that’s without even getting to some of the Helen / Sarge stuff.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Siren season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what lies ahead:

Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mom, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza to help contact Sarge.

To us, one of the most exciting parts of Siren this season is going going to be the overall expansion of the mermaid universe as we know it. That means opportunities to get to see different sorts of mermaids, but then also what it’s like having a mer-baby around. It could allow some characters to have a different sort of responsibility than we’ve ever seen from them before, and we think that there is some interesting stuff to explore because of that.

We’re also still going to be in the early stages so regardless of what we see next week, some of the biggest, most impactful content is still going to be coming down the road.

What do you want to see when it comes to Siren season 3 episode 3?

How do you think all of this is going to unravel? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, we’ll have some more news on the series before long. (Photo: Freeform.)

