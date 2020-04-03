How to Get Away with Murder season 6: Did Annalise get arrested?







Moving into the How to Get Away with Murder season 6 midseason premiere tonight, we knew Annalise Keating had taken off. However, we weren’t quite sure if she was actually going to escape … or if she could actually be alive.

Well, there are a few different things that we did learn through the episode tonight. For starters, Annalise did manage to escape to Mexico … but her time there was fairly short-lived for a number of different reasons. We saw her being guided and navigated through the streets by a mystery woman who knew her only by her new name “Justine” … only to be navigated into what looked like a setup.

The truth here is that there are a lot of people who want Annalise gone. Not only that, but it was a plan to get Connor and Michaela to sell her out in order to ensure that they got a plea deal. That happened throughout this episode as the two realized it was their way to ensure they could escape the mess. Annalise being arrested does make it seemingly harder for her to die … though it’s also possible that this is somehow a part of the plan as well.

As for what else happened within the episode, we also still don’t know who is responsible for killing Asher — we think it’s more likely that we can rule out the likes of Bonnie and Gabriel, but could Frank have still done that? We’re still left to think about that and we may not get any answer in the immediate future.

