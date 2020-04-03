Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 19 return date on NBC







If you are interested in learning the Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 19 return date, or more news on what’s next, go ahead and consider this your resource.

The first thing to note within this piece is that there is no new episode airing on NBC next week — it’s not a long hiatus, but it is very much a hiatus nonetheless. It will return come Thursday, April 16 with an installment entitled “Solving for the Unknowns” — one that is, as you guessed it, themed around another complicated case. The cornerstone of this one is a predator who has found a way to complete all sorts of unspeakable acts due to a powerful drug … one that doesn’t leave behind all that much in the way of evidence. Basically, we think that Benson and the rest of the SVU team are going to have their hands full trying to figure this one out:

Below, CarterMatt has the full Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s ahead:

04/16/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU struggles to find a serial predator who uses a date rape drug that leaves no evidence behind. Rollins receives some good news. Guest starring Natalie Smith, Eddie Kay Thomas, Daniel London and Madison Ferris. TV-14

Do how much more of the show is really left? That’s a complicated question for a handful of different reasons. We know that production was shut down during episode 21 of the season, which means that there could be at least a couple more episodes in theory. Yet, we don’t want to guarantee anything just yet, given that we’re in a very uncertain time. Let’s just take things one episode at a time, mostly so that we can get some clear insight and information over the coming weeks.

