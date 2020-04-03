How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11: ‘The Reckoning’







Want to know more about How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11? It’s going to be a heck of an intense episode. Think in terms of one with dramatic twists and turns all over the place, and also one that will unravel characters further. Annalise leaving may have been the best thing for Annalise at that time, but we can’t quite say that it helps anyone else. There’s a LOT of chaos coming, and the sad thing to remember now is that there are only five episodes still to before everything ends.

This episode coming up is entitled “The Reckoning,” and on the surface, it’s pretty clear that revenge is the name of the game. Someone is trying to do whatever they can to get back over an action — maybe it is revenge on Asher’s killer, or maybe this is someone acting out of rage that Annalise isn’t there anymore. Rest assured that, one way or another, there are going to still be mysteries here. You may not get all of the answers until we get to the series finale … so go ahead and prepare for that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 11 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

Annalise’s disappearance leads to panic and paranoia as Michaela and Connor consider taking a deal in their cases. All the while anxious, everyone mourns Asher’s death as Gabriel holds on to key details about his murder.

Will Michaela and Connor take a deal? It all comes down if they feel like they have another option. We don’t exactly think that this would be the first thing that they would try to do.

