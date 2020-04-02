





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? We know that there are still questions aplenty people have about the future of Hope, Landon, and other characters.

Alas, we can’t quite say that we have good news to share here. There is no new episode of the series on the air, as last week’s seems to now be more or less the finale. While it wasn’t promoted largely as that in advance, it doesn’t seem as though the show is going to be coming back in the near future. However, there is some good news — if you haven’t seen them yet or want to re-watch them, the episodes are apparently going to be on Netflix in America tomorrow. For some more news on that, just take a look at the message courtesy of show executive producer Julie Plec below.

So what is the future going to hold for the series now? We know that there is a season 3 for Legacies down the road, as that renewal was issued long before the current health crisis — which is the reason why season 2 has been unable to air the entirety of its run. This season could begin filming later this year to air in the fall, provided that everything starts to return to normal over the course of the next several months. (It’s not going to happen easily or quickly.) We would like to think that when the show returns — no matter if it’s called “season 2” or “season 3” — it will address a lot of the stuff that was happening when the series went off the air. There are some shows that do need to better reflect what’s going on in the real world, but this doesn’t have to be one of them. It can just take us off to its own little world and we can revel in the escapism.

Odds are, The CW will share more plans for the future of the series over the next few months.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Legacies

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

#Legacies fans! I had to ask the big bosses for confirmation, and YES, IT'S TRUE! Our 16 episodes from S2 will be dropping on @netflix in the U.S. tomorrow 4/3. https://t.co/sKWefiHxMw — Julie Plec (@julieplec) April 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







