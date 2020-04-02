





Is The Bold Type new tonight on Freeform? After getting a lot of season 4 the past few weeks, it makes sense to want a whole lot more!

Yet, you’re not going to be getting that in the immediate future … mostly because there is no new episode tonight. Beyond just that, there may not be a new episode coming in the next few weeks, either. The series is on what is a previously-planned hiatus. This is not caused by the current health crisis … but the return date could very well be dependent on it.

For the time being, here is a good bit of what we know in regards to that. The plan for the time being is for The Bold Type to resume season 4 at some point this summer. Yet, there are a number of factors that could play into that in some shape or form. Think along the lines of editing together what was filmed and also not knowing if the cast will get to return to work. We’re in a spot right now where everything is very much up in the air.

In the end, the best thing that we can all do is stay home, re-watch old episodes of this or another show, and then be patient. The faster we can sort out what’s going on in the world, the sooner that the series is going to be back on the air and the safer we’ll all be. In that way, there’s pretty clearly a way where as many people as possible can win. Hopefully, more news will start to trickle out over the next couple of months.

