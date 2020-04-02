





Is Katy Keene new tonight on The CW? If you want an answer to that question, we’ve got it for you within!

We’ve been rather lucky for most of this first season to get a new episode of the Lucy Hale series virtually every week. However, we’re now at a point where the luck is running out. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, as we’re taking a tiny break in the action. The show is coming back in two weeks on April 16 with an installment that will air alongside In the Dark — and also find a number of characters dealing with some different struggles. It could prove to be fun, or if nothing else, take you away from a lot of the stuff that is going on in the world at the moment.

Below, CarterMatt has the Katy Keene episode 9 synopsis with a little bit more news as to what’s coming up:

TO GOOD TO BE TRUE – Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with find her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice. Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is. Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#109). Original airdate 4/16/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Rest assured, there should be a chance to see a lot of stories beyond this still, and we’ll have more insight every single step of the way.

