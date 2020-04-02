Prepare for Succession season 3 by watching first two seasons, free







We all know that we’re in some trying times right now, and we’re all in need of some sort of distraction. Luckily, the folks over at HBO seem to be very much interested in helping to find a way to make that happen — really however it is possible for them to do so.

Today, the network confirmed that they are making a chunk of their library available for free for those who want to download the HBO NOW or HBO GO app, or by visiting respective websites. Consider this a way to watch some of the shows that you’ve heard about for ages but for one reason or another, never ended up watching. The library includes some of the following: The first two seasons of Succession and Barry plus also complete series of The Wire, True Blood, Silicon Valley, Veep, The Sopranos, and Ballers. There are also some documentaries including McMillion$ and also a number of Warner Bros. films.

What this showcases is another example of networks/streaming services recognizing that everyone out there is currently seeking some sort of lifeline or way to deal with what are such complicated times. We’re all looking for an escape and there are a lot of really good shows in here. The Wire and The Sopranos are considered two of the best shows ever, and we’d be willing to wager Veep is one of the funniest shows of the past ten years. There’s just so much good content in here.

So, if you haven’t had a chance to view any of these before, happy watching! Remember that Succession and Barry were both recently forced to delay the start of production because of the current health crisis, but we’re hoping that they will be able to kick things off at some point over the course of this year.

What do you think about HBO doing this?

Are there any shows in the mix here that you would be especially excited to check out? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

