Hawaii Five-0 series finale video: Alex O’Loughlin, cast talk memories







We’re just over 24 hours away from the Hawaii Five-0 series finale airing on CBS, and that’s still a hard thing to think about. This is a show that has been a part of the world for so long — it’s been fun, dramatic, action-packed, and heartbreaking at the same time. It’s brought so many memories to viewers over the years — with that, it only makes sense that we spend a little bit of time hearing about some from the cast.

In the video below, you can hear Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, and the rest of the cast go through some of their favorite memories from the show over the years. A lot of it has to do with the people that they work with, and other parts have to do with the story. For Beulah Koale, he notes that his favorite moment was his first — the very beginning of the journey. Meanwhile, Meaghan Rath talked about working with Beulah while O’Loughlin talked exploring the history of Steve McGarrett over the years.

For some more news on Hawaii Five-0 in video form, be sure to watch our take on what lies ahead in the finale below!

Luckily, we do have one more episode coming to establish some new memories. Within the finale, we think we’re going to understand better where McGarrett’s head is at, his much he cares for the members of Five-0, and also how much Five-0 cares about him. It’s going to be emotional beyond the shadow of a doubt. Even though not all of these cast members were there from the very beginning, they’ve come together and really are a family. They’ve lived out in Hawaii and became a part of the community.

What is one of your favorite memories from the past ten seasons of Hawaii Five-0?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

