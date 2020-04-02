Station 19 season 3 episode 11 spoilers: There are no days off







Tomorrow night, Station 19 season 3 episode 11 is poised to come on the air and bring with it something a little bit different. After all, the title here is “No Days Off,” and what we’re going to see is how some of the characters react to not being on the job.

Or, it’s going to be more about how some of the characters transition from that to being on the job. There’s going to be a sense of urgency through the episode when they all collectively hear about a four-alarm fire, though they’re all going to be traveling from different places in order to get there. Maya, for example, is going to be enjoying some vacation time with Carina. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan are trying to talk with Pruitt about the two of them being together … which we’re not sure how that will go, at the same time they gotta try at some point, right? Better to do it in a public place where reactions can be a little bit more contained…

There is also clearly confirmed to be quite a bit of Grey’s Anatomy bleed-over in this episode, given that you see Jackson, Owen, and of course Carina making appearances. It almost does make you wonder how much fire departments usually hang around doctors, but there are some extenuating circumstances here. That’s a big part of what happens when you end up having someone like Ben, who used to be a doctor and is married to one, working with the rest of the fire-station crew.

Let’s hope that this is an episode that actually does give us a chance to learn about these characters’ personal lives. In some ways, we see more value to that than even seeing some of them on the job. That’s just a position we’ve seen them take on a few times before already. This episode could start off lighthearted, only to turn intense moments later.

