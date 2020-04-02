Survivor: Winners at War episode 9 preview: Nick’s revenge.







Tonight on Survivor: Winners at War, we had the arrival of the merge. We saw the return of Tyson to the game. That’s exciting, right? Surprisingly, his name wasn’t even brought up through most of the episode! He managed to get back in the tribe and be a-okay, or at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode also saw the vote-out of Wendell Holland. Was this surprising? In our mind, definitely. We thought for sure that Adam was going to be the person leaving but, instead, it was Wendell who got the ax. He was playing an aggressive game, and maybe that is one of the things that got him in trouble. It seems as though he did still have the allegiance of Nick and Michele, since the two of them were formally left out of the vote that took place.

Is Adam in trouble still? Probably, but if there’s one thing that we’ve always known about Survivor, it’s that things can change easily — in the blink of an eye, even. Sometimes, it takes one mistake before everyone starts to put a little bit of attention back on you. Players like Wendell and Nick found themselves in trouble almost immediately tonight, and maybe they will continue to be targets in the episodes that come.

In the promo that they showed for what’s coming up next, we saw that Nick was going to do everything he can to get revenge over what transpired. That may mean him walking a little bit too close to the sun and putting Sarah’s name out there. Then, Sarah finds out about it!

What do you want to see when it comes to Survivor: Winners at War episode 9?

