How did Big Brother Canada 8 end? Finale details







Tonight on Global, we had a chance to bear witness to Big Brother Canada 8 in as emotional a fashion as possible.

At the very start of the episode, the houseguests were all told of what was going on in the outside world — because of a mandate from Ontario, they were going to be forced to shut down production. It was a devastating turn of events for the players, but the right one. The winnings for the season were donated to charity, and that left the houseguests a little bit of time to say proper goodbyes and enjoy their time in the house. That meant revealing secrets, solidifying relationships, and then also

We don’t want to say that there was all that much in the episode tonight that surprised us, but there also wasn’t meant to be anything that did. The point here was to show mostly the emotional process of watching these people say goodbye. Slowly and surely, the houseguests were told over the speaker that it was time to leave the game. Carol was the first person to leave, and soon after was followed by the remaining Evictors: John Luke, Rianne, and Madeline. Hira eventually left on his own. It did seem like the goodbyes were planned in some way to suit people within the game, since Susanne and Chris also left the game together.

Who were the final two in the house? Sheldon and Brooke. Regardless of whether or not you rooted for them or how well they would have done, it was fitting — they controlled much of the game for the past couple of weeks, and it would’ve been interesting to see how they fared.

We don’t think that we’ll remember this season for its gameplay; yet, we do think that it’s going to be remembered. This is the most shocking ending to any season that we’ve seen, and the most important thing is that everyone has a chance to leave this season and move forward safe.

