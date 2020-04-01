





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? We can go ahead and say that at one point, there were definitely plans to have that be so.

Yet, plans are often subject to change, and that is especially the case when you think for a moment about what’s going on in the world right now. Because not all shows were able to complete their full runs (including this one), CBS wants to stretch out their schedule as much as they can. “Drawdown” (which is season 3 episode 17) will now air next week, and there is a lot that will make it worth the wait. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this yet, you can check that out below:

“Drawdown” – As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with Hannah (Rachel Boston), a childhood friend, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 8 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, the promo offers up a little bit more insight into the story, and a subject matter that is very much relevant to what’s happening in the world today — is such a thing as peace with the Taliban really possible? It was playing out in headlines prior to the modern-day health crisis, just like it’s also been playing out on some other shows like Homeland. The peace process may not come easy, though, and that’s something that Bravo is going to be figuring out while on deployment in Afghanistan.

One thing that we’ve gotten a sense of through some of the promotional material that is out there is that it doesn’t feel like bringing Jason and the rest of the team back is going to be an easy thing to do. There could be different challenges for them lurking around every corner, while Sonny continues to deal with some issues back at home. We’ll see if he gets out there before the season ends.

