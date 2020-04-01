Nailed It! season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Given today’s launch of season 4, it only seems fair to ask the question: Are we going to have a chance to see Nailed It! season 5 in the future?

Let’s start things off with this — people are probably going to burn through the fourth season fairly fast. It’s a small handful of episodes and with so many viewers home, this is pretty much the perfect escapism. The baking competition has already found itself firmly in the pop-culture zeitgeist, with Saturday Night Live spoofing it on a number of different occasions already.

So, given the show’s popularity and relative affordability for Netflix, it’s fair to call a season 5 a foregone conclusion. While we haven’t seen an official announcement just yet, the series is currently casting and that’s typically a positive indicator that there is more of what you love coming down the road. Also, Netflix is currently investing big in a lot of their unscripted fare — just remember that there are new seasons coming of both Love is Blind and The Circle. They’re trying to develop as diverse a platform of shows as possible with all sorts of genres being represented.

So what will the future hold in terms of air dates? We wouldn’t be surprised if there was another holiday edition coming later this year, with then more standard episodes coming in 2021. We rather like the format of this — if gives you something festive, but then also something fun at some other parts of the year. Let’s be honest here for a minute — aren’t we in an era at this point where we need fun? We certainly like to think so. This is the sort of show that could inspire anyone to go into the kitchen and try their hand at making some pretty fantastic stuff.

So, for now, we wouldn’t be too overly concerned about a season 5 — just enjoy the batch of episodes that is right in front of you.

Do you want to see a Nailed It! season 5 happen at Netflix?

