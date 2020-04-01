





Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re going to of course look further at this question. How could we not? We’re at a point where there is still quite the interest in as much programming as possible.

Alas, we’re not going to get a chance to see Cobie Smulders and the rest of the cast on the air tonight … or for the remainder of the spring, either. There are no more episodes, as last week marks the big season 1 finale. It’s going to be tough to think about last week’s episode being the end, mostly because there was so much left open for Dex’s story to continue.

Alas, for the time being there is simply no telling whether or not it will. We know that we’d love for there to be more story, but the final decision is really going to come down to ABC. The ratings were not such that we are optimistic about the show’s long-term future, so we have to hope that the DVR viewings and streams are helping to bump those numbers up. We do think that this is a show that could pick up more of an audience over time — after all, there is a universal appeal to this sort of show, which combines action, drama, and humor for the sake of delivering an entertaining product.

The uncertainty surrounding a show like Stumptown’s future is probably made all the more apparent due to the era we are currently a part of. Just think about it like this — with pilots currently unable to be filmed, it’s possible that ABC could keep more of its current series around. Or, it’s possible that viewers staying home could boost DVR figures. Networks could also take more time than usual to make their decisions.

We’d love to be able to pass along some official word on the future of Stumptown here, but the reality is that it’s going to take some time. For now, just revel in all of the stories that we’ve had a chance to see to date.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Stumptown, including some other news when it comes to what’s next

What do you want to see on Stumptown moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







