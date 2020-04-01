Big Brother Canada 8 finale preview: How it all shuts down







Tonight on Global, you’re going to have a chance to witness one of the most unusual episodes of reality television we think we’ll ever see. Big Brother Canada 8 shut down filming last week, and in the finale you’ll have a chance to witness how it’s happening.

This is going to be the first episode of any North American season we can remember where all of the houseguests are on the outside world to watch it. Production stopped last week after Ontario issued new orders in the wake of the global health crisis — basically, it got to a point where continuing the show was untenable. Sure, you could argue that the houseguests were in a reasonably-safe position, but the same couldn’t be said for the crew no matter how many precautions were taken. Also, if there was even a small chance an infection could’ve spread through the house (remember that there are people who have to set up challenges), the result of that could’ve been catastrophic.

It may have been a hard decision to shut down the show for the season — but it was nonetheless the right one. Tonight’s episode will feature the houseguests learning about their season coming to an end and from there, they will be saying their goodbyes. There are no plans to resume this season down the road — we hope that at least some of these players will have a chance to come back and play again, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. We’ll also have to wait and see if there is a season 9. We remain cautiously optimistic, but there are no guarantees. The utmost concern right now is simply that everyone is safe, from cast and crew to viewers alike.

It's going to be an emotional goodbye 😢. #BBCAN8 concludes Wednesday at 7ep. pic.twitter.com/utea9qReny — GlobalTV (@GlobalTV) March 30, 2020

