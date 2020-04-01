Empire season 6 episode 18 to now be series finale







Empire season 6, and the series as a whole, are still going to have an ending. Yet, it may happen a little bit earlier than anyone previously thought.

In the promo below, Fox has confirmed that episode 18 is now going to be the final episode of the iconic drama series — it’s an understandable move given everything going on in the world right now, but it nonetheless feels like quite the blow to longtime fans of this story. You see, episode 18 was not meant to be the conclusion, and there wasn’t much footage that was even shot of the very end. We imagine it’s possible some footage from the planned episode 19 could be woven in here and there, but this is still going to be quite the challenge for the show’s producers.

As sad as it may be for Empire to not get its desired ending, we do still get it in terms of the overall situation. There are so many serious things happening and by the time productions are able to happen once more, we could be in a situation where the cast and crew are moving on to other gigs. They’ll need new full-time jobs and coming back to do an episode and a half of this show isn’t conducive to that.

This is where we’d ultimately remind you that with most shows, it should be about the overall journey just as much as it is the end. Sometimes, we do have a tendency to get so caught up on how a given program concludes that we lose sight of a lot of the good stuff that happened in between — and in the case of Empire, there really was a lot of good stuff. It’d be a shame to completely discard that altogether. The final season has already been a strange one for a multitude of different reasons, and what we’re looking at now is more or less the icing on the cake.

